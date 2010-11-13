CHART OF THE DAY: Here Are The Email Providers Facebook's Secret Email Product Could Kill

Facebook is reportedly set to reveal its own email application on Monday.



If Facebook’s email service is a success, it’s bad news for Yahoo and AOL, which are already losing users. It’s also bad news for Google, which uses Gmail as a launch point into search, Google Apps, and to small degree social stuff through Buzz.

What would it take for Facebook email to be a success? Well, Facebook has 150 million active users in the United States. It’s unlikely to convert all those users, but if it can get just a third of them to start using its email, it would have the second most popular email service in the U.S.

Below, we’ve charted the monthly uniques for each big email service. For some context we also charted how many overall uniques Facebook gets.

