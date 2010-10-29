CHART OF THE DAY: This Is The Emerging Market Bond Bubble

This chart doesn’t need much explanation. It’s the amount of assets held by emerging market bond funds.



As Bank of America put it in a presentation on quantitative easing and the hunt for yield, this is one of the “Unintended Consequences” of QE. It’s a stark visualisation of the mad dash to lend money to anyone that will pay you one iota of yield.

Presenting, the emerging market bond bubble. Hope your hunt for extra yield goes better than every other time folks have pursued the same strategy. (Big thanks to @dutch_book for the chart)

