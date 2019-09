Maybe markets aren’t worried about the next Lehman. Maybe they’re just worried about the fact that the boom is coming to an end.



Independent research firm ECRI says its weekly look at leading indicators continues to pull back sharply, and is now where it was in September 2009. (via PragCap)

