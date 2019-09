From a new NABE survey on economic policy, here’s how economists see fiscal policy.



Not only is there no consensus, the respondents (almost) literally couldn’t be more split between the three options.

In light of responses like this, it’s hard for people to think economics is anything close to resembling a useful science.

