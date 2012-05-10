CHART OF THE DAY: This Hot New York Startup Looks An Awful Lot Like eBay After Six Years

There’s a reason people call Etsy the next eBay. Six years after their founding, both companies are showing eerily similar growth curves. Admittedly, Etsy is tackling a smaller slice of online retail than eBay, but that didn’t bother the investors who valued the company at an estimated $688 million in its latest round of funding.



Follow the Chart Of The Day on Twitter: @chartoftheday

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.