CHART OF THE DAY: How Long Before PayPal Is Generating More Revenue Than eBay?

Jay Yarow, Kamelia Angelova
PayPal will become eBay’s dominant business in the next four years, says the New York Times today in an article looking at PayPal’s mobile business future.

As you can see below, eBay’s payment business, which is largely made up of PayPal has more than doubled in the last four years, while eBay’s Marketplaces is growing much slower.

chart of the day, ebay revenue by segment

