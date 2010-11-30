CHART OF THE DAY: How Long Before PayPal Is Generating More Revenue Than eBay?

PayPal will become eBay’s dominant business in the next four years, says the New York Times today in an article looking at PayPal’s mobile business future.



As you can see below, eBay’s payment business, which is largely made up of PayPal has more than doubled in the last four years, while eBay’s Marketplaces is growing much slower.

Follow the Chart Of The Day on Twitter: @chartoftheday

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.