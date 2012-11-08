CHART OF THE DAY: A Lot More People Read E-Books On Their Computers Than You realise

The Pew Research Group did a survey of people’s e-reading habits, and one of the most surprising take aways is how many people read e-books on a desktop or a laptop. For people under 30, it’s the most popular way to read an e-book, surpassing e-readers, smartphones and tablets.



Photo: Pew Research centre’s Internet & American Life Reading Habits Survey

Follow the Chart Of The Day on Twitter: @chartoftheday

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.