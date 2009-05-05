CHART OF THE DAY: DVRs Hitting The Tipping Point

Digital video recorders, or DVRs, are now in almost a third of U.S. households, says Nielsen.



As they keep getting more popular, they’re going to have mixed effects on the TV industry. DVRs are good news for cable and other TV providers, which can charge extra for DVR service. But they’re bad for advertisers, which have struggled to counter the fast-forward button. And as more TV is time-shifted, via DVR and on-demand, it’s going to make measuring TV audiences trickier.

