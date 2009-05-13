CHART OF THE DAY: DVD Sales Still Crushing Digital Video

DVD sales are dropping, but disc-based video is still what U.S. consumers spend their home-movie money on. Research firm NPD Group says consumers spend an average $25 per month on home video purchases and rentals. Of that, 88% goes to DVD and Blu-ray purchases and rentals. Just 12% goes to cable/telco on-demand and digital streaming services like Apple’s iTunes.



