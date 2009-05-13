CHART OF THE DAY: DVD Sales Still Crushing Digital Video

DVD sales are dropping, but disc-based video is still what U.S. consumers spend their home-movie money on. Research firm NPD Group says consumers spend an average $25 per month on home video purchases and rentals. Of that, 88% goes to DVD and Blu-ray purchases and rentals. Just 12% goes to cable/telco on-demand and digital streaming services like Apple’s iTunes.
Follow the Chart Of The Day on Twitter: www.twitter.com/chartoftheday
Get This Delivered To Your Inbox
You can get this dropped in your inbox every afternoon as The Chart Of The Day. It’s a simple. It’s convenient. It’s free. All we need is your email address (though we’d love your name and state, too, if you’re willing to share it). Sign up below!
First Name
Last Name
State
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.