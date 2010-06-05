CHART OF THE DAY: Netflix Thinks We'll Hit Peak DVD In 2013

In Netflix’s awesome presentation on the future of its business, it forecasts DVD shipments peaking in the next three years. After that, it’s another 20 years before DVDs die.



Lucky for Netflix, it has a kick-butt streaming service which is boosting its subscriber base. As the DVDs go away, the growth in streaming is going to sustain Netflix. (At least, that’s the plan.)

