CHART OF THE DAY: Blu-ray Sales Not Saving Hollywood

Bad news for studios hoping that Blu-ray will turbocharge the ailing disc business: While Blu-ray sales are growing fast, they aren’t making up for the huge drop in DVD sales. Digital distribution is helping, though.



U.S. Blu-ray sales grew 105% year-over-year in Q1 to reach $230 million. But that’s not enough to offset the drop in DVD sales, which fell 14%, or $470 million, to $2.89 billion. Digital distribution — sales via Apple’s iTunes, etc. — grew 19% to $487 million.

Follow the Chart Of The Day on Twitter: www.twitter.com/chartoftheday

Get This Delivered To Your Inbox

You can get this dropped in your inbox every afternoon as The Chart Of The Day. It’s a simple. It’s convenient. It’s free. All we need is your email address (though we’d love your name and state, too, if you’re willing to share it). Sign up below!

Email

First Name

Last Name

State

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.