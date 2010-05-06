CHART OF THE DAY: AT&T's Network Blows

Jay Yarow, Kamelia Angelova
AT&T promised to spend $2 billion upgrading its wireless network this year. Whatever it has spent on the upgrades so far isn’t helping.

A new report from ChangeWave Research (via Philip Elmer DeWitt) shows consumer dissatisfaction growing with AT&T, while it’s decreasing with Verizon. ChangeWave surveyed 4,040 smartphone owners about dropped calls over the last three months.

In the chart below, you can see dropped calls for AT&T customers growing, despite the investment to improve its wireless network.

chart of the day, dropped calls verozpn vs att, march 2010

