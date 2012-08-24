CHART OF THE DAY: Downloads From The App Store Will More Than Double This Year

This chart comes from Business Insider Intelligence, a new research and and analysis service focused on the mobile and Internet industries. Sign up for a free trial here.



Apple announced in June that 30 billion apps have been downloaded from the App Store, up from 25 billion only three months earlier.

App downloads have accelerated since the beginning of the year. Approximately 10 billion apps were downloaded last year, up from ~7 billion in 2010. With ~10 billion apps downloaded through the first six months of 2012, downloads will more than double this year.

