CHART OF THE DAY: Why The Coming Wall Street Movie Really Does Portend Another Crash

Some have wondered whether the forthcoming release of Wall Street II movie by Oliver Stone portends a market crash, considering that the last Wall Street was released right before the crash of 1987.



Actually, this line of reasoning understates the case.

There was actually another movie called Wall Street that came out in 1929. Of course, the market collapsed that year, too.

The release of the movie got pushed back to September, so we got a reprieve. But if history is any guide, we’re heading for trouble later this year.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.