CHART OF THE DAY: A Complete Breakdown Of US GDP Growth In One Awesome Chart

Doug Short of Advisor Perspectives just put up his nifty chart breaking down how various components contributed to GDP growth in Q3.
Here’s the quick recap, via the BEA:
- Personal consumption expenditures increased 1.4 per cent, compared with +1.5 per cent in Q2
- Nonresidential fixed investment decreased 2.2 per cent, compared with +3.6 per cent in Q2.
- Exports of goods and services increased 1.1 per cent, compared with +5.3 per cent in Q2.
- Federal government consumption expenditures and gross investment increased 9.5 per cent in the third quarter, compared with -0.2 per cent in Q2.
And now, Doug’s chart:
Photo: Doug Short/Advisor Perspectives
