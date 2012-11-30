CHART OF THE DAY: A Complete Breakdown Of US GDP Growth In One Awesome Chart

Rob Wile
button more charts
button chart prev
button chart next

Doug Short of Advisor Perspectives just put up his nifty chart breaking down how various components contributed to GDP growth in Q3.

Here’s the quick recap, via the BEA

  • Personal consumption expenditures increased 1.4 per cent, compared with +1.5 per cent in Q2
  • Nonresidential fixed investment decreased 2.2 per cent, compared with +3.6 per cent in Q2.
  • Exports of goods and services increased 1.1 per cent, compared with +5.3 per cent in Q2.
  • Federal government consumption expenditures and gross investment increased 9.5 per cent in the third quarter, compared with -0.2 per cent in Q2.

And now, Doug’s chart:

chart of the day, components of real gdp since 2007, november 2012

Photo: Doug Short/Advisor Perspectives

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.