CHART OF THE DAY: The Dollar's Ominous New Record

Joe Weisenthal
button more charts
button chart prev
button chart next

You know the dollar is in the toilet, but here’s another perspective indicating just how much the greenback is hated right now.

From Morgan Stanley’s latest report on fund flows: “The week saw a continuation in USD selling interest, with the greenback having now been sold for 13 weeks in a row, equaling the record selling period seen in Oct – Nov last year.

chart of the day, usd aggregate weekly volume, april 2011

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.