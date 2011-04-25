CHART OF THE DAY: The Dollar's Ominous New Record

You know the dollar is in the toilet, but here’s another perspective indicating just how much the greenback is hated right now.



From Morgan Stanley’s latest report on fund flows: “The week saw a continuation in USD selling interest, with the greenback having now been sold for 13 weeks in a row, equaling the record selling period seen in Oct – Nov last year.“

