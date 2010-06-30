CHART OF THE DAY: Only 40% Of Web Ads Use Adobe Flash

When the iPad was first announced by Apple, ad people moaned that without Flash many websites would lose a valuable source of revenue.



Ian Schafer, CEO of marketing agency Deep Focus, wrote “ads are almost 100% rendered in Adobe‘s Flash.” Because Apple wouldn’t support Flash, it would be screwing web publishers.

Turns out that’s not exactly true. New data from comScore reveals that just 40% of ads on the web are based on Flash or Rich Media. Plain old images in the form of jpegs are just as popular. And those jpegs show up anywhere.

