CHART OF THE DAY: Disney 'Interactive' Has Lost Money For 18 Consecutive Quarters

Disney has broadcast TV, film, and cable figured out.



The Internet? Not so much.

Disney’s “interactive” division, which includes online and games, has posted 18 consecutive quarters of online losses for a total of $1.25 billion gone forever.

The company reports calendar Q3 earnings on November 8, and the ugly trend is expected to continue.

The only hope on the horizon is a gaming project code-named “Toy Box,” which CEO Bob Iger says he thinks will return Disney’s to profitability sometime next year.

Follow the Chart Of The Day on Twitter: @chartoftheday

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.