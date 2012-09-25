CHART OF THE DAY: This Chart Spells Out Just How Disappointing Apple's iPhone 5 Sales Really Are

Apple just reported that it sold more than 5 million iPhones over the iPhone 5’s opening weekend.



This is a very disappointing number.

It’s below top Apple analyst Gene Munster’s estimate of 6 million to 10 million. Worse, it indicates that growth may be slowing at Apple.

Take a look at this chart.

Opening weekend sales grew 70 per cent between the 3GS and the iPhone 4, and then an astounding 135 per cent between the 4 and the 4s. That’s acceleration. iPhone 5 sales, meanwhile, grew only 25 per cent. That’s massive deceleration.

