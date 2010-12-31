CHART OF THE DAY: iPad Magazine Sales Tank

Want to get the Chart Of The Day a day earlier? Sign up for our Chart of the Day email.



Steve Jobs’ magic touch isn’t spreading to sales of magazine applications for the iPad, John Koblin at WWD reports.

As you can see in this chart, iPad sales of Wired, GQ, Vanity Fair, and Glamour are all down or flat for the last six months. Over that same stretch, Apple has sold millions more iPads.

So what’s the problem? For one, as Choire Sicha points out, it makes little sense to pay $3.99 for an iPad magazine when you can get a year’s subscription to the print version of the magazine for $8-$10.

Another problem, in our opinion: iPad magazines are currently mixed up with all iPad apps.

Imagine going into a GameStop and looking for magazines. But instead of seeing $40 Xbox games and $4 magazines, you see $0.99 Xbox games and $4 magazines. Which are you going to buy?

Apple is reportedly working on a digital newsstand where magazines and newspapers could have a chance to stand out, and set up recurring subscription billing. If that doesn’t do the trick, then magazine publishers better come up with a new solution to what ails them.

