CHART OF THE DAY: Digg Users Have More Diverse Taste Than Reddit Readers

Financial site Rate Rush spent two weeks coming up with a list of the domains that Digg and Reddit users most frequently vote onto the social news sites’ front pages.



Surprising: Digg’s list is more diverse than Reddit’s, which is dominated by three sources – photo-sharing site Imgur, Reddit itself, and video-sharing site YouTube.

YouTube is the big winner on Digg, but a diversity of media brands do well there too. We were also surprised by how well old media is represented on Digg’s list. UK newspapers the Telegraph and the Daily Mail lead a pack that includes the BBC, the New York Times, the Washington Post, CBS News, and even on-the-block Newsweek.

