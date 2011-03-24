CHART OF THE DAY: Did Groupon Have A Terrible February?

Groupon’s U.S. sales collapsed in February according to data gathered by a TechCrunch source.
The source ran a program that collected data off Groupon’s site to tabulate sales. The data might not be dollar for dollar accurate, but it could easily be accurate from a direction perspective.
Maybe this is part of the reason Groupon’s president Rob Solomon just left the company?
Don’t Miss: The TRUTH About Groupon: Results From Our Reader Survey
Follow the Chart Of The Day on Twitter: @chartoftheday
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.