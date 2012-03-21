CHART OF THE DAY: Developer Interest In Android Is Slowly Eroding

Android phones and tablets are “showing slow erosion of interest levels” from developers according to a new report from IDC’s Appcelerator. Appcelerator got responses from 1,869 developers on which platforms were they were “very interested” in developing for.



In its report, IDC wrote, “This quarter, interest in Android phones dropped 4.7% points to 78.6%, and Android tablets dropped 2.2% points to 65.9% from the previous survey. Although close to or within the margins of error, these drops are consistent with the trend of small but steady erosion in Android interest over the last four quarters, even as enormous growth in Android unit shipments continues.”

This is important, because Android’s market share gains only affect Apple if Apple loses the “platform” war. If developers abandon iOS for Android, then Apple has a problem on its hands. So far, the opposite is happening.

This opens up a new question: Why isn’t Google taking better care of its developers? Why is it squandering its big market share lead?

One other thing of note here: HMTL5 is on the rise, as developers try to make apps that work across all platforms.

