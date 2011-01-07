CHART OF THE DAY: The Single Reason Why The Developed World Doesn't Stand A Chance Against Emerging Markets

If you were wondering why the world is losing confidence in its developed portion, this chart makes it abundantly clear.



HSBC have outlined what’s going to happen on earth by 2050, and the biggest conclusion is the downfall of the developed world in favour of emerging markets growth.

Their reason: demographics.

While the emerging market is experiencing a boom in its working age population, the developed world is seeing their numbers shrink. The U.S. is a notable exception, and continues to chug along with China as the two leaders in global growth.

But for countries like France, Korea, and the ever-present Japan, birth rates are going to cause serious growth problems in the future.

Check out more detail on what the world will look like in 2050 >

