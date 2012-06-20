CHART OF THE DAY: The World's Biggest Consumer Goods Company Shows That Growth In Developed Markets Is Tanking

Eric Platt
Proctor and Gamble unexpectedly cut guidance this morning, sending shares down in pre-market trade.

In a statement, Procter said “the revisions to the Company’s fourth quarter outlook are primarily driven by slower than anticipated top-line growth from slower than expected market growth rates and market share softness in developed regions and negative impacts from foreign exchange rate changes.”

Translation: high unemployment coupled with slow-to-no GDP growth in developed markets are destroying the top line.

At a Deutsche Bank panel today, Procter plans to show this slide that sums it up pretty nicely.

chart of the day, growth of developed and developing markets, june 2012

Photo: Proctor & Gamble

