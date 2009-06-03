CHART OF THE DAY: American Cars Aren't American Anymore

The government won’t let the Detroit car companies die because they’re part of our history, and it’s a matter of national pride. But we do have successful car manufacturing in this country. As this chart shows, we’re nearly at the point where transplant (Toyota, Honda, Nissan, etc.) American production is surpassing the domestic production of the Detroit Three. They may be called transplants, but they employ American workers, pay US taxes and have plenty of American shareholders. They’re American in everything but the history.



