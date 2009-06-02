CHART OF THE DAY: The FDIC Is Going Broke

The banking crisis is supposedly over, but outside of the big firms, the number of FDIC problem-institutions has continued to grow. Also, as you can see, the FDIC is now careening towards broke. At the end of March, it had just $13 billion in assets, or .27% of the total accounts it insures. With more bank failures on the way — they’re announced every Friday — it’s time for an FDIC bailout.



