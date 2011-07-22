CHART OF THE DAY: Dependency Ratios Around The World

In predicting growth, demographers like to look at a country’s “Dependency Ratio,” a measure of how many old people there are, and how many young working people there are to support them.



Obviously, the more young people there are, relative to old people, the better (theoretically).

This chart from Credit Suisse looks at the ratios around the world, and not surprisingly, the G4 are in way worse shape than everyone else.

