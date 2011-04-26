CHART OF THE DAY: Investors Run Away From Demand Media

Jay Yarow
Investors have been fleeing Demand Media since April 6th, as shown in this chart from Yahoo Finance.

April 6 is right around when Google implemented its latest search algorithm tweak, which has hammered Demand Media’s sites according to Hitwise data given to Forbes, as well as earlier data from SEO firm Sistrix.

Demand admitted its traffic had fallen off, but said it would still hit its stated financial goals. Obviously that wasn’t enough assure spooked investors.

