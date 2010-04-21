CHART OF THE DAY: Tech Companies (But Not Google Or Apple) Take On More Debt

Tech companies, which generally throw off tons of cash, added a healthy sum of debt to their balance sheets last year, the Wall Street Journal notes.



Using Capital IQ, we’ve charted the total debt of Dell, Microsoft, Oracle, Cisco, HPand IBM. As you can see, these tech giants are growing their total debt.

Why? Well, the Journal posits that it’s a good way to raise money, without diluting shareholders. Plus, a company can never have enough cash on hand, in case it decides its time to make an acquisition.

Noticably absent from this list are Google and Apple, which are both debt free.

