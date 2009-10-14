CHART OF THE DAY: The Government Debt Explosion

The growth of government debt has “decoupled” from the rest of the economy.



While households, businesses and the financial sector reduce leverage, public sector debt growth has simply exploded. As you can see from the chart, every non-governmental sector of the economy is now in debt reduction mode while governmental debt is growing a breakneck speeds.

