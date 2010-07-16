CHART OF THE DAY: There Are Far Better Places To Die Than America

A morbid survey from the Economist Intelligence Unit ranks countries by which would be the best place for a person to pass away. Basically, they’ve examined end-of-life care across the world, one area where the U.S. notoriously spends a fortune on.



Thing is, when it comes to ‘quality of death’ (end of life care), the U.S. is halfway down this list, and Britain takes the top slot.

The Economist:

For all the health-care system’s faults, British doctors tend to be honest about prognoses. The mortally ill get plentiful pain killers. A well-established hospice movement cares for people near death, although only 4% of deaths occur in them. For similar reasons, Australia and New Zealand rank highly too.

China, Russia, Brazil, and India sit near the very bottom of the Economist’s 40-nation ranking, mostly due to a lack of respect for ‘dignity in death’. Still, if you’re sufficiently wealthy then you can probably pay your way to a decent passing anywhere.

