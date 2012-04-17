CHART OF THE DAY: Daily Users Of Draw Something Totally Cratered

We have some good news and some bad news for Zynga.



First, the bad news. Daily active use of its $210 million acquisition, Draw Something has completely cratered since Zynga bought the game.

Now, the good news: Monthly active use has pretty much doubled on a month over month basis.

The data comes from AppData, which tracks users via Facebook logins. It’s not perfect because Draw Something doesn’t require Facebook, but it’s a pretty good directional measurement.

What does it mean? Draw Something users aren’t as addicted to the game as they once were. However, they haven’t abandoned the game entirely. We’ll see if Draw Something can succeed as a casual game played every so often.

