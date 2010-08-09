CHART OF THE DAY: OMG! Goldman Lost Money On 10 Whole Days Last Quarter

Now we know they’re mortal.



In Q1, Goldman Sachs made headlines after it confirmed that it didn’t lose money on a single day of trading in the quarter.

This time? According to this breakdown from its just-released 10-Q, it actually lost money trading 10 whole days, and on three days it lost over $100 million. Of course, it had over 17 days with more than $100 million in gains, so they’ll take it.

