CHART OF THE DAY: OMG! Goldman Lost Money On 10 Whole Days Last Quarter

Joe Weisenthal
Now we know they’re mortal.

In Q1, Goldman Sachs made headlines after it confirmed that it didn’t lose money on a single day of trading in the quarter.

This time? According to this breakdown from its just-released 10-Q, it actually lost money trading 10 whole days, and on three days it lost over $100 million. Of course, it had over 17 days with more than $100 million in gains, so they’ll take it.

chart of the day, goldman sachs, daily trading revenues, q2 2010

