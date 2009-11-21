CHART OF THE DAY: YouTube's Top Money Makers Are Record Labels

Music videos from Sony and Universal on YouTube have more advertising sold against them than any other group, according to analysis from TubeMogul.



Below is an approximation of the daily share of YouTube’s monetized views based on the number of videos that carry ads in YouTube’s daily top 100 most-viewed.

This is why Sony, Universal, and YouTube are teaming up to launch Vevo, the big web music video site, December 8th. According to TubeMogul, 3.94% of YouTube’s daily views come from the two labels.

This also shows how broad YouTube’s base of publishers is, since only two represent more than 1% of the daily share of monetized views.

Follow the Chart Of The Day on Twitter: www.twitter.com/chartoftheday

Get This Delivered To Your Inbox

You can get this dropped in your inbox every afternoon as The Chart Of The Day. It’s a simple. It’s convenient. It’s free. All we need is your email address (though we’d love your name and state, too, if you’re willing to share it). Sign up below!

Email State First Name Last Name

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.