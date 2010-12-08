CHART OF THE DAY: In Case You Didn't realise Investors Have A Voracious Hunger For Risk

Today’s chart comes courtesy of Eddy Elfenbein at CrossingWallStreet, and it gives the clearest insight into changing investor sentiment: Ever since last August, cyclical stocks and the 30-year Treeeasury yield have surged in tandem.



Meanwhile, today is suggesting a trend on overdrive, as not only are stocks higher, but there’s heavy selling even on the shorter end of the curve.

