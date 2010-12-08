CHART OF THE DAY: In Case You Didn't realise Investors Have A Voracious Hunger For Risk

Joe Weisenthal, Kamelia Angelova
button more charts
button chart prev
button chart next

Today’s chart comes courtesy of Eddy Elfenbein at CrossingWallStreet, and it gives the clearest insight into changing investor sentiment: Ever since last August, cyclical stocks and the 30-year Treeeasury yield have surged in tandem.

Meanwhile, today is suggesting a trend on overdrive, as not only are stocks higher, but there’s heavy selling even on the shorter end of the curve.

chart of the day, cyclical index vs treasury yields, dec 2010

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.