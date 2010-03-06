CHART OF THE DAY: Kindle Owners Already Wishing They Had An iPad Instead

Apple’s iPad isn’t on sale, but it’s already stirring up feelings of envy for people who own rival e-readers like Amazon’s Kindle.



A new report from ChangeWave Research reveals that less than half of the people who own an e-reader would have bought that same e-reader if the iPad was already on the market.

That’s an ugly stat for Amazon, since the Kindle is the undisputed king of the e-reader market, at least today.

Here’s another ugly stat for Amazon from ChangeWave that’s not in this chart. When it asked consumers which e-reader they would buy in the next 90 days, 40% of the people said they want an iPad, while just 28% said they want a Kindle, even despite the Kindle’s significantly lower price tag.

