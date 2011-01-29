CHART OF THE DAY: The Growth Of NBA Franchise Values Has Slowed Under The Current CBA

If you want to know why the NBA is threatening to lockout the players next season, then you need look no further than the chart below.



In the five years since the end of the previous Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA; 2004-05), the average value of an NBA franchise has risen only 14.6%, from $326 million. Compare that to the five years previous to the new deal, when values rose 57.2%.

And the gap between the rich and poor is growing too. The New York Knicks top the list at $655 million, after increasing 12% in 2010. Meanwhile, the Milwaukee Bucks are the NBA’s least valuable franchise at $258 million, less than half of the league leader.

Certainly the NBA owners want to get back to a time when the value of their teams was growing at an almost 10% annual clip. But if that is going to happen, there will need to be some major changes in the next CBA.

All data via Forbes.com.

