CHART OF THE DAY: The Eurozone Crisis Returns

Europe’s PIIGS economies, the soft underbelly of the Eurozone, are back in the spotlight.



Fresh concerns have emerged in the news regarding Spain, Greece, and Ireland’s finances. Yet if the wave of news stories isn’t enough to convince you that something is up, then check out the latest move for credit default swaps.

As shown below, credit default swap spreads are rising again for all of the PIIGS (Portugal, Italy, Ireland, Greece, and Spain).

We’re heading back towards past peaks, the Eurozone crisis is back:

(Data via Markit)

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.