CHART OF THE DAY: Credit Card Loss Rate At All-Time High

Everyone knows that banks are going to take a bath on their credit card portfolios. The question is: How bad will it get. Not surprisingly, we’ve alredy reached an all-time high charge-off level, but nobody expects it to peak anytime soon. Bankruptcy filings, meanwhile, are creeping back up, but are still well below the levels seen before the law changed.
