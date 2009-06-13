CHART OF THE DAY: Newspaper Billions Become Craigslist Millions

Talk about creative destruction. Newspaper classified revenues peaked above $16 billion in 2005, only to plummet to an estimated $5 billion or so in 2009. One reason that happened: Starting in 2003, Classified advertisers suddenly had a free alternative in Craigslist. Since then, Craigslist revenues have taken off like a rocket ship, according to a report by AIMGroup, but — as you can tell from this chart’s two axes — not quite on the same scale at all.



Follow the Chart Of The Day on Twitter: www.twitter.com/chartoftheday

Get This Delivered To Your Inbox

You can get this dropped in your inbox every afternoon as The Chart Of The Day. It’s a simple. It’s convenient. It’s free. All we need is your email address (though we’d love your name and state, too, if you’re willing to share it). Sign up below!

Email

First Name

Last Name

State

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.