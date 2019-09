All of this talk of default or technical default has the potential to unnerve markets, but here’s the good news.



There’s really no reason whatsoever the US should default.

Here’s why.

Treasury receipts dwarf interest coupon payments, which are tiny.

Only some bizarre legal technicality unrelated to the debt ceiling should be a problem.

