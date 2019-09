We pointed out yesterday that earnings in Q2 for major corporations would be likely to upset the public more than please them, as unemployment remains a serious issue.



This chart shows exactly why the public might be upset. As the number of jobs in the U.S. have continued to decline, profits have soared above pre-recession levels.

From The Atlantic:

