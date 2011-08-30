CHART OF THE DAY: Corporate Efficiency Is Getting Absurd

U.S. corporate profits and efficiency are getting absurd.



On Friday we saw record quarterly profits of $1,450 billion, making up a record share of GDP at 10.1%. We’re also at record corporate efficiency of $15,278.72 — up 22.3% from last year — according to Sageworks Inc.

That last one says it all. Rampant job cuts and salary cuts, with new responsibilities for old workers, during the recession turned corporations into profit-making machines. Stimulative policies from the government and the Federal Reserve helped plenty. New technology also helps with efficiency.

Unfortunately there are no signs that corporations are turning revenue into jobs. See 14 of the biggest job-cutting companies >

