CHART OF THE DAY: Credit May Crunch Again Before Getting Back To Normal

It would be very unusual if we emerged from a credit crisis with a simple V-shaped recovery. (Or A-shaped if we think in terms of credit spreads)
Going back to the Great Depression, we experienced a few sucker’s rallies before credit markets ultimately normalized. As this chart from Econompic Data shows, while credit spreads have recovered from their recent spike, they may still get worse before getting better.
