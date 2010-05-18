CHART OF THE DAY: Now This Is A Deflationary Collapse

Dr. Copper’s prognoses for the world economy is very grim.



Even as the market managed to produce some gains, the bellwether metal got crushed today, and over the last month its taken a monster loss.

How come? Well, growth fears, a surging dollar, and perhaps a real slowdown in China to name a few things. A return to recession in Europe isn’t helping much.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.