Chart Of The Day: Copper & Rubber

While the world obsesses over the direction the price of oil, copper and rubber are rolling over. These are the two to monitor, in our opinion, as China Air drops its landing gear.



Dr. Copper is at key support and Mr. Rubber has yet to bounce and is in backwardation. And the S&P 5oo has yet to test its 50-day moving average. Stunning! (click here if chart is not observable)

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.