CHART OF THE DAY: P2P File Stealers Spend A Ton On Media

Internet file sharers swapping music, movies and TV shows over peer-to-peer networks are killing media and technology companies, right?



Wrong.

According to a study conducted by Frank N. Magid Associates published in AdAge, “the P2P user attends 34% more movies in theatres, purchases 34% more DVDs and rents 24% more movies than the average Internet user.”

Follow the Chart Of The Day on Twitter: www.twitter.com/chartoftheday

Get This Delivered To Your Inbox

You can get this dropped in your inbox every afternoon as The Chart Of The Day. It’s a simple. It’s convenient. It’s free. All we need is your email address (though we’d love your name and state, too, if you’re willing to share it). Sign up below!

Email

First Name

Last Name

State

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.