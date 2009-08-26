CHART OF THE DAY: P2P File Stealers Spend A Ton On Media

Internet file sharers swapping music, movies and TV shows over peer-to-peer networks are killing media and technology companies, right?
Wrong.
According to a study conducted by Frank N. Magid Associates published in AdAge, “the P2P user attends 34% more movies in theatres, purchases 34% more DVDs and rents 24% more movies than the average Internet user.”
