CHART OF THE DAY: Consumers Ready To Upgrade Want An Apple IPhone

Dave Smith

Last month, BI Intelligence created a 22-question survey and distributed it to the entire Business Insider website, which attracts roughly 50 million unique visits each month.

Based on the pool of 2,107 respondents — the vast majority (95%) of whom own smartphones — nearly half said they planned on buying a phone in the next six months, and the majority of those people (55%) said they planned on buying a new Apple iPhone. After Apple was Samsung, which attracted about 22% of intended smartphone purchases.

There’s a ton of other interesting tidbits from BI Intelligence’s analysis of the survey. For instance, one-third of future iPhone buyers said they wanted to buy the iPhone 6 Plus, and somewhat surprisingly, the price of the phone was a non-issue for the vast majority of respondents, regardless of region or income. To learn more about the survey, visit BI Intelligence.

Bii sai cotd future phone purchasesBI Intelligence

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.