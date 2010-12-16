CHART OF THE DAY: Don't Look Now, But We're REALLY Close To A Deflationary Relapse

This morning the government reported that core-CPI — which excludes food and energy — rose 0.1%, suggesting perhaps a move away from the deflationary brink.



But really it was all energy that pushed prices higher, and energy has a lot to do with what’s happening in Asia, and not necessarily reflective of the domestic situation.

Take that out, and keep in food, and this is what you get.

